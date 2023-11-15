Stakeholders convene for water security dialogue

Representatives from various sectors, organizations, and stakeholders attended the Dialogue on Water Security, held Nov. 14 at Seda Capitol Central in Bacolod City, which aims to integrate national and local strategies to realize the shared goals and objectives for water security and sustainable management of water resources in the province.

The group discussed partnerships for Water and Economic Resilience with MUAD or the Multi-sectoral Alliance for Development – Negros, Negros Economic Development Foundation (NEDF), Coca–Cola Company, and USAID, among others.

Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson said that the government bears the primary responsibility for addressing concerns on water security, and all other sectors and stakeholders must be actively involved, especially in providing skillful and educated collaborations.

Present at the meeting were Tom Kaluzny, USAID Deputy Chief of Environment, Asec. Roderick Planta of NEDA, Alma Porciuncula, Chief of Party of USAID Safe Water Project, Provincial Legal Officer Atty. Alberto Nellas, Jr., and Provincial Environment Management Officer Atty. Julie Ann Bedrio, among others. (PR)