September is Suicide Prevention Month. Suicide prevention begins with us.

It is everyone’s responsibility to help prevent death by suicide. We may not all be trained as mental health professionals; however, we can show love and concern for others. Let us show kindness.

The International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP) leads this advocacy globally. This year they have shared the theme “Change the Narrative on Suicide.”

It encourages people to discuss suicide and suicidal behavior openly and honestly. One can start a conversation by sharing how you feel or a person can ask another, “How are you?” or “Are you ok?”

The World Health Organization (WHO) shares these global statistics: it estimates more than 700,000 people die due to suicide worldwide each year.

Over one in every 100 deaths in 2019 was the result of suicide.

The global rate is over twice as high among men than women. An individual suffering from depression is twenty times more likely to die by suicide than someone without the disorder. With these statistics, there is still a need to advocate for suicide prevention.

The Philippines is not spared from this occurrence. We recently heard the news of young people dying of suicide. Most people who die of suicide do not want to die. They want to end the pain they are feeling.

What we all need to know and understand is the pain does not end, it will pass on to someone else – your parents, your siblings, your friends, and the people around you.

It is important to note that it is okay not to be okay. Every day may not be a good day. Something triggered that made you sad or anxious. It is okay.

When one cannot cope with all the problems, please talk to someone. Start a conversation. If you are a student, please visit your school Guidance Counselor or if not, there are mental health clinics like White Coat Psychological Clinic, Talking Therapy Clinic and Hearticulate Psychological Center (and more) and hospitals like the Corazon Locsin Montelibano Memorial Regional Hospital (CLMMRH) has a Behavioral Unit; Dr. Pablo O. Torre Memorial Hospital/Riverside Medical Center has a Wellness Clinic.

Bacolod City through the City Health Office manages the Bacolod City Mental Health Care Center in Paglaum Village. Help is available. There is hope. Healing is possible.

For others, who have a kind and loving heart, here are some warning signs of suicide – these behaviors may show that someone is thinking about suicide.

They may talk about wanting to die.

They may feel great guilt or shame.

They may talk about being a burden to others.

They may feel hopeless, trapped, or have no reason to live.

They may extremely feel sad, more anxious and agitated, or full of rage.

They may feel unbearable pain, both emotional and physical

They may research ways on how to die

They may tend to withdraw from others, say goodbye giving away important items, or make a will.

They may take dangerous risks such as driving extremely fast.

There may be other changes in behavior that I can not mention.

When in doubt, please start a conversation with them.

We can LEARN how we can help prevent suicide

L – Look for signs (mentioned above)

E – Empathize and listen without judgment

A – Ask directly about suicide (Start the conversation!)

N – Next level of care (Refer to a mental health professional)

There are many ways to raise mental health awareness. IASP suggests lighting a candle near a window on September 10 which is world suicide prevention day. Mental health advocates are giving talks.

Some are making podcasts about suicide prevention. There are several social media posts on all these topics. We write about it (like this column).

White Coat Psychological Clinic in partnership with CLMMRH organized the Run for Hope on September 1. It was a successful event to raise awareness which was convened by numerous mental health advocates and supporters.

Together, let us all create hope through action. Let us show these people who are suffering that they are not alone. Some individuals are willing to help.

Again: Hope is real. Help is available. Healing is possible.