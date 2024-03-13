STEM students present innovations



Senior high school students of Colegio de Sto. Tomas-Recoletos under the Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics strand presented their research project to City Mayor Renato Gustilo, March 11.



Students Diondrae Joe Alingasa, Aleah Angelarose Ballesteros, and Crizel Anne Abangan presented the Viable Arduino-Based River Water Level Monitoring System (VAMos) project while Russel Sam Fernandez, Joeross Villanueva, and Kyan Roldan Rigor presented the Concentrated Autonomous Solar Technology (CAST) project through their video presentation and prototype.



Quality Assurance Officer/Research Adviser Maria Cindy N. Gabutas said the project they presented was an innovation they wanted to share with the city that could somehow help the community, especially in remote areas and flood-prone barangays.



Gabutas also shared that they were invited to present their works at the National Innovation Congress on March 14-16 at St. Paul University, Dumaguete City.



They are hopeful to be included in the top 3 to represent the Philippines in Thailand at international competitions.



Mayor Gustilo thanked and congratulated the students for their desire to help the local community through their projects. He said that students should focus on the practicality of project costs and their relevance to community development.



Meanwhile, the group visited the Annex building and DRRM Command Center and was welcomed by DRRM Officer Joe Recalex Alingasa Jr.



Sangguniang Panlungsod Member Armando Laguda Jr., City Planning and Development Coordinator Magnolia Antonio and CDRRMO personnel were also present. (PR)