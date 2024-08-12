STI WNU receives ‘Skill Development Leadership’ award in Singapore

STI West Negros University was recently awarded the ‘Skill Development Leadership’ award at the 15th CMO Asia Awards in Singapore.

STIWNU is the only academic institution in the Philippines recognized for its leadership in skills development. University Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer, Dr. Ryan Mark Molina, received the award during the ceremony at Pan Pacific Singapore on August 7.

Dr. Molina noted that the university did not apply for the award. He explained that most awardees were selected based on their advocacies on employee relations, brand loyalty, and sustainability.

“The award validates all the efforts we are making at STIWNU. Sharing the stage with such esteemed individuals inspires us to continue doing our best for humanity,” said Dr. Molina.

The award was presented by World CSR and World Sustainability founder Dr. Raju Bhatia to Dr. Molina, along with leaders from various organizations across Southeast Asia, including Cambodia, Hong Kong, Singapore, and the Philippines, who were recipients of awards in different categories.

According to Dr. Bathia, “the awards are given to individuals and institutions who have surpassed several levels of excellence and set an example of being a role model, and displayed exemplary leadership, innovation and academic and industry interface with the supreme objective of developing building future leaders”.