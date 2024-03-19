STI WNU to host Bacolod leg of 25th Nat’l Youth Convention

STI West Negros University will host the Bacolod leg of the 25th National Youth Convention at SMX Bacolod on March 21-22.

The National Youth Convention is an annual STI event where delegates and selected school personnel gather to hear enriching talks given by noteworthy speakers. It is conducted within the academic year, and it is divided into different legs.

Bacolod City is one of the six NYC legs in major locations in the coutnry along with Baguio, Naga, Cagayan de Oro, Davao, Metro Manila, San Fernando, and South Luzon

The event extends its invitation to Senior High School and Tertiary students of all STI Schools, recognizing their potential as the leaders and change-makers of tomorrow.

By participating in the convention, students will gain valuable insights, tools, and connections to thrive in today's dynamic world, empowering them to unlock their unique potential and make meaningful contributions to society.

This year's theme, "VibeShift: Find your Meaning - Embracing Uniqueness, Amplifying Passion, and Discovering Meaningful Impact," encapsulates our mission to empower students by deepening their self-awareness, confidence, and sense of purpose.

The National Youth Convention, marking its exciting return after a three-year hiatus, serves as a pivotal event for all STI students across the nation.

This gathering offers a unique opportunity for learning and personal development outside the conventional classroom setting.

The convention aims to enhance students' self-awareness, nurture their confidence, and foster a sense of purpose through engaging workshops, discussions, and interactions. (PR)