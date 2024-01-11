STILL NO CHARGES FILED | ‘Justice not served yet for Himamaylan massacre victims’

Justice is not served yet for the four victims of the massacre in Sitio Kangkiling, Barangay Buenavista, Himamaylan City after almost seven months.

Vincent Parra, head of the Commission on Human Rights-Negros Occidental, said Wednesday, January 10, that authorities have not filed appropriate charges yet for the killings of the couple, Roly and Emelda Fausto, and their two sons in their house on June 14, 2023.

"In our end, we want the case filed in court and that due process must be observed. The killings must be addressed for it is a violation to the right to life," Parra pointed out

He said he heard through media reports the statement of Negros Occidental Provincial Police Director Col. Leo Pamittan that the police will file murder charges against the suspects, but the actual filing is not done up to this time.

He said coercion and charges for grave threat were filed against the members of the New People's Army (NPA) before the Himamaylan City Prosecutor's Office, which he said does not address the killings and is a separate case.

It was related to the alleged harassment and threats against some residents of the barangay when the rebels allegedly were looking for the house of the Fausto family.

Pamittan on October 10, 2023 said murder charges will be filed against 10 members of the NPA for the massacre of the four members of Fausto family.

He had said that the progress of the case developed after the eldest daughter of Roly and Emelda Fausto communicated with the Himamaylan police and signified that she will file charges to give justice to her parents and two siblings.

Pamittan said that Col. Reynante Jomocan, Himamaylan City police chief, informed him that Emily assured cooperation to the police.

Parra said Emily has only reported to the police a day after the massacre of her parents and siblings but she has not witnessed the brutal killings.

Pamittan said that Emily may have changed her mind after the constant communication by the police.

He assured that Emily and her family are protected by security forces.*