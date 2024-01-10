Sting operations nab 5, seize P2.3M shabu in Bacolod City

Three separate anti-drug operations led to the arrest of five suspects and the confiscation of PHP2.35 million worth of shabu, said the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) in a report on Tuesday.

At almost 6 p.m. on Monday, a buy-bust at the old Bacolod airport runway in Barangay Singcang-Airport caused the arrest of suspects Mark Anthony Sorongon, 19 and Anthony Calantas, 31, tagged as high-value individuals (HVIs).

They sold a sachet of shabu worth PHP10,000 to an undercover police officer and yielded six big and three knot-tied plastic sachets of the same prohibited substance, weighing about 180 grams.

Valued at PHP6,800 per gram, the seized illegal drugs were worth PHP1.224 million.

On the night of Jan. 6, suspects Zaldy Tarug and Jessa Quillan were also arrested for selling shabu worth PHP500 in Capitol Subdivision in Barangay Granada.

Operatives recovered from their possession 21 sachets of shabu, weighing 86 grams, with a standard drug price of PHP584,800.

Also, Lizel Flore, 40, was apprehended in Purok Neptune, Barangay Singcang-Airport, on the afternoon of Jan. 5.

She yielded 76 grams of shabu valued at PHP516,000.

Flore’s partner, Romeo Val Pagaduan, who was also the subject of the operation, evaded arrest. (PNA)