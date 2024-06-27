STIWNU inked with international partners

STI West Negros University and Universitas Galuh in Indonesia renewed their partnership through the signing of a fresh Memorandum of Agreement in Universitas Galuh, Ciamis in West Java on June 25.

STIWNU also inked partnerships with four new academic institutions that belong to the consortium of UniGal.

The new international partners of STIWNU are Sekolah Tinggi Agama Islam, Universitas Subang Indonesia, Institut Bisnis Dan Informatika Kesatuan, and Universitas Cipasung Tasikmalaya.

The STIWNU delegation is led by Dr. Ryan Mark Molina, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer who encouraged school administrators to be open to innovation and collaboration as these are the way to go if academic excellence and relevant and sustainable education are their goals.

Joining Dr. Molina in the 7-day visit to partner schools in Indonesia are Dr. Mima Villanueva, Vice President for Academic Affairs, Dr. Yasmin Pascual-Dormido, Head of External Affairs & Linkages and College of Hospital and Tourism Management students Michael John Javier and Kyrie Meliz Ferrer.