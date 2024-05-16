STIWNU new SBE building inaugurated

In its commitment to continue delivering quality education and exceptional service, STI West Negros University inaugurated its New School of Basic Education Building (SBE) along Hilado Street, Barangay 18 in Bacolod City on May 15, Wednesday.

Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson; Rep. Greg Gasataya, Dr. Jesli Lapus, Chairman of the STIWNU Board of Trustees; Atty. Monico Jacob, chairman of the Board of STIWNU; Peter Fernandez, STIWNU President; Dr. Ryan Mark Molina, STIWNU Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer led the ribbing cutting and unveiling of the building marker.

Also present during the ribbon cutting and unveiling of the building marker were Martin and Miya Tanco, STI Consultants.

Lapus, former Education secretary, said he is particularly keen on basic education. “Our commitment to basic education is epitomized in this building. Without basic education, we cannot start talking of tertiary education. STI wants to contribute our share in basic education as our quality or education seems to be going down the drain,” he said.

He further added that the expansion underscores the university's commitment to providing excellent and quality education, aligning with its vision and mission to foster academic excellence and holistic development for its students.

The construction of the four-storey building with an upper deck, started on September 1, 2021 and was completed on April 30, 2024, establishing a significant milestone of the university.

The building’s area is almost 3,000 square meters. The state-of-the-art facility has 43 modern classrooms that can accommodate 4,000 SBE students, from pre-elementary to senior high school levels. It also houses seven laboratories, an expansive library, a clinic, faculty room, and meeting rooms, among other amenities to enhance students’ learning experience.

STIWNU was founded on Valentine's Day in 1948 by three Baptist women leaders, began as West Negros College (WNC).

Initially housed in a rented hall, it quickly grew, moving to Burgos Street in 1951, expanding its facilities to accommodate increasing enrollment. Over the years, the institution evolved, adding a gymnasium, computer center, and various buildings.

In 2008, WNC achieved the University status. In 2013, the Agustin family turned over the University to STI Education Systems Holdings Inc. (PR)