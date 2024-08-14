Stop collecting spiders-Lacson

"Stop collecting spiders because they are a deterrent to dengue from Mosquitoes," Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson said Tuesday.

Lacson also urges Barangay officials to discourage their constituents from gathering spiders which could help minimize dengue cases.

He made the call amid the increase in dengue cases in the province this year.

"This may sound funny. It may sound very trivial but it does help. We should allow spiders to live because it is a fact that they target mosquitoes," Lacson emphasized.

Based on the record of the Department of Health Western Visayas, Negros Occidental is second to Iloilo having the most number of dengue cases from January 1 to August 3, 2024, with 1,584 cases and six deaths. (TDE)