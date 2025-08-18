Stricter security measures at BCGC urged

THE Bacolod City Council has approved a resolution urging the Public Order and Safety Office (Poso) and the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) to implement stricter security measures at the Bacolod City Government Center (BCGC) and other City Government facilities.

The resolution was authored by Councilor Em Ang, chairperson of the City Council committee on health.

Ang said peace and security are essential for the effective delivery of government services and the safety of all city residents and employees.

She said a recent shooting incident at the session hall in Ibajay, Aklan, has heightened concerns over the security of government centers and public spaces nationwide.

"It is imperative to proactively strengthen security measures at the BCGC and other city government facilities to prevent similar incidents," she added.

Em noted that Poso, through the Office of the City Mayor and relevant security agencies, should implement stricter security protocols, including but not limited to installation of additional security cameras and metal detectors at all entrances; deployment of additional security personnel in and around government facilities.

It also includes the conduct of regular security audits and drills to ensure preparedness, and establish clear protocols for emergency response and evacuation.

The City Council also encouraged cooperation among local law enforcement agencies, private security providers, and the community to promote a culture of safety and vigilance. (MAP)