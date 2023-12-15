Students briefed on ill-effects of illegal drugs

The San Carlos City Anti-Drug Abuse Council and Philippine National Police (PNP) are persistent in educating senior high school students in the different private and public schools of the city on illegal drug use.

Some 140 senior high school students under the Humanities and Social Science (HUMSS) strand and Shielded Metal Arc Welding (SMAW) of the Technical-Vocational-Livelihood (TVL) Track of Our Lady of Peace Mission School Inc. in Brgy. Prosperidad participated in the Drug Use and Prevention Symposium, Dec. 13.

SCCADAC Secretariat Ana Liza Macaraya said the symposium aimed at raising awareness among students, especially seniors, who are vulnerable to temptations. She reminded students to treasure life, focus on education, and avoid the lure of illegal drugs.

SCCADAC Facilitator Renbert de Leon and Assistant Police Community Relations Police Non-Commissioned Officer (PNCO) PAT Liza Delima on the other hand, discussed the types & ill effects, and history of drugs; drug abuse and dependence; commonly used illegal drugs in the Philippines; and salient provisions and penalties of RA No. 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 during the symposium.

Asst. Academic Coordinator Bridget Hilary Sophia S. Ocag thanked the SCCADAC and PNP-San Carlos City for coming to their school for the talk that enhanced the knowledge of students about the menace brought by illegal drugs to the user.

Another SCCADAC Facilitator Braian Unabia also shared a testimony on how illegal drugs ruined his life and family relationship; encouraging everyone to stay away from it. (PR)