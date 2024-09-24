Study on possible railway system for Panay, Guimaras, Negros bridge asked

The Bacolod City Council has approved a resolution endorsing the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) through its Region-6, Regional Development Chairperson Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez requesting to conduct a feasibility study on the possibility of the construction of a railway system in conjunction with the proposed bridge linking the Island of Negros Occidental, Guimaras, and Iloilo Province.

The resolution, authored by Councilor Al Victor Espino, chairperson of the City Council’s committee on transport and traffic, was approved during the regular session on Monday afternoon, September 23.

Espino said the development of transportation infrastructure is critical to the economic growth, sustainability, and connectivity of the Islands of Negros Occidental, Guimaras, and Iloilo Province.

“The proposed bridge that will link to the three Islands presents an opportunity to enhance not only road transportation but also a railway system that can serve as an efficient, sustainable, and affordable means of transportation for both passengers and freight,” he said.

He added the establishment of a railway system along the bridge could significantly reduce travel time between the Islands, improve the movement of goods, boost tourism, and foster economic development within the region.

Espino disclosed that conducting a feasibility study is crucial in determining the technical, economic, environmental, and social viability of integrating a railway system into the planned bridge construction. /MAP