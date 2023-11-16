SU among top PH universities in latest 2024 Asia-wide ranking

Silliman University (SU) ranked 6th among the top universities in the Philippines listed in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Asia University Rankings 2024.

SU shares 6th place with Mapua University.

Among 856 universities in Asia, 16 universities from the Philippines were included in the QS Asia University Rankings 2024: University of the Philippines (#78); Ateneo de Manila University (#137); De La Salle University (#154); University of Santo Tomas (#179); Adamson University, University of San Carlos, and Polytechnic University of the Philippines (#551-600); Mapúa University and Silliman University (#601-650); Ateneo de Davao University (#651-700); Far Eastern University, Manila and Mindanao State University – Iligan Institute of Technology (#701-750); Saint Louis University (Philippines) (#751-800); Xavier University, Lyceum of the Philippines University; and Mindanao State University (#801+).

Key indicators used to formulate this year’s rankings include academic and employer reputations, faculty-to-student ratio, international research network citations per paper, papers per faculty, the number of staff holding a PhD, proportion of international faculty and students, and the proportion of inbound and outbound exchange students. (PR)