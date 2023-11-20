SU student gov’t bags 3rd in SEA Waste Hero Awards

The Silliman University Student Government Environment Committee, Infomedia Committee, and High School Affairs Committee won third place in the Southeast Asian Waste Hero Awards under the School category for their video on the university’s waste management story.

Their winning video, “Beyond Plastics: Silliman’s Pursuit to a Zero Waste Legacy,” competed with other videos produced by 126 schools in Southeast Asian countries and Bhutan.

It delves into the university’s commitment to responsible stewardship of the earth by crafting environmental principles, policies, and guidelines.

It also highlights the collaborative efforts of the Silliman community in answering the call for environmental responsibility.

The Southeast Asian Hero Awards was organized by the Southeast Asian Ministry of Education Regional Centre for Sufficiency Philosophy Economy for Sustainability (SEAMEO SEPS), Indorama Ventures PCL, and other supporting partners. It has three categories: the School category, which tackles a school’s success story on waste management program/activity through a five-minute video clip; the Teachers category, which highlights a teacher’s innovative classroom activity on waste management; and the Students category, which solicits ideas or solutions on how to reduce waste and improve the environment of school and/or community.

Aside from cash prizes, winning entries will be given certificates of recognition and will be showcased in the SEAMEO SEPS Webinar on Waste Hero in January 2024. (PR)