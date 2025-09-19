Sugar agency, miller step up organic solution vs sugarcane pest

THE Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA) has intensified its collaboration with Hawaiian-Philippine Co. (HPCo) to combat the Red Striped Soft Scale Insect (RSSI) in Negros Occidental through an organic, eco-friendly pest management solution.

Pablo Luis Azcona, SRA administrator and chief executive officer, conducted a site visit in Silay City on September 6 and expressed full support for HPCo’s initiative, which focuses on a biological control approach aimed at suppressing RSSI populations while safeguarding beneficial insects vital to the ecological balance of sugarcane farms.

RSSI is a destructive pest threatening sugarcane production in Negros Occidental.

“Through this partnership, we’re not just solving today’s pest problem, we’re laying the groundwork for sustainable farming practices that will benefit generations of sugarcane farmers in Negros and beyond,” Azcona said.

He said since June, HPCo’s technical team has been refining an organic treatment protocol customized for varying levels of RSSI infestation, in line with SRA’s sustainability programs.

Azcona noted the project accelerated following the August 10 to 16 visit of Israeli agricultural experts Yael Skutelsky and Nina Lehmann, who shared advanced biological pest control techniques. Their input enabled HPCo to refine treatment procedures and establish a systematic protocol involving assessment, spraying and monitoring.

Rodeo Suating, HPCo co-gen head and regulatory compliance officer, said the protocol focuses on disrupting pest growth and suppressing reproduction without harming beneficial insects.

He said the team aims to lower the RSSI population to a threshold where natural predators can take over.

To achieve this, the organic solution follows a three-phase cycle: initial assessment and targeted spraying, follow-up evaluation with a possible second application, and final monitoring to confirm the resurgence of beneficial insects.

Initial trials were conducted in HPCo-managed cane fields before being extended to neighboring plantations.

Unlike conventional pesticides, which also eliminate beneficial insects, the HPCo protocol offers a sustainable and cost-effective alternative, Suating added.

“This effort is about protecting both our crops and our environment. We want every farmer in our district to access this solution and be part of the fight against RSSI,” he said.

Curran, HPCo chairman, affirmed the company’s commitment to roll out the program across its mill district in partnership with local government units and planters’ associations.

Affected farms in Silay City and EB Magalona will receive the first round of the organic solution free of charge. Farmers will be responsible for implementing the protocol on the ground, including field assessments, spraying and de-trashing.

Azcona said RSSI infestations are commonly found on field perimeters, especially near roadsides, and can cause yellowing leaves, stunted growth and shortened internodes. Symptoms appear as early as two to three months after planting, with infestations peaking from the fourth to 10th month of cane growth.

He said the collaboration with HPCo underscores a shared commitment to sustainable agriculture and long-term productivity for Negros farmers.

By championing biological pest management, he added, the initiative not only addresses the immediate threat of RSSI but also contributes to a more resilient and eco-conscious sugarcane industry. (MAP)