Sugar Council and Nacusip ask SRA to publish official crop estimate

The Sugar Council and NACUSIP responded to recent pronouncements made by the Sugar Regulatory Administration on the alleged drop in sugar production.

SRA needs to publish its official crop estimate for the incoming crop and its corresponding supply-demand projections from September onward, and then come up with its proposed policy, Sugar Council and Nacusip said.

They added that the reported “96% decrease in sugar production in the first three weeks of milling” should be taken in its proper context. Comparing the two separate periods can be misleading, they added.

Records show that a total of NINE (9) sugar centrals were already milling in September ‘23 and produced a total of 61,285 metric tons. In comparison, only ONE (1) mill operated in September ‘24 and produced 5,645 metric tons of sugar, or 90% lower output compared to the same period last year. But all it means is that milling of the new crop was off to a slow start, most likely due to the delay caused by the long dry season that hit Negros this year. And the standing crop, per field observation, seems to be recovering well, they cited.

They also added the report, however, might have created the impression that sugar production would drop precipitously, justifying more importation to prematurely cover a projected shortage.

But we cannot be guided by speculation or misimpressions. We reiterate - that SRA needs to publish its official crop estimate for the incoming crop and its corresponding supply-demand projections from September onward, and then come up with its proposed policy. SRA has the resources and mandate to provide the needed information. Unfortunately, this is not available as of this writing, the group further said.

SRA has stated that 134,780 metric tons were produced during the first three weeks last year as the basis for its claimed 96% drop. That figure is different from the 61,285 metric tons reflected in official records. We hope SRA can clarify the figures for everyone’s guidance, the group added. (TDE)