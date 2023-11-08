Sugar Council welcomes new Agri secretary

The Sugar Council welcomes the appointment of Francisco Tiu Laurel, Jr. as the new Secretary of the Department of Agriculture.

“On behalf of the thousands of sugar farmers from all over the country represented by our three federations that comprise the Sugar Council, we send you our warmest congratulations as the new Secretary of Agriculture,” the Sugar Council stated in its statement which they will officially communicate to the DA.

Comprising the Sugar Council with their respective presidents are the Confederation of Sugar Producers’ Associations, Inc. (CONFED) - Aurelio Gerardo J. Valderrama, Jr., the National Federation of Sugarcane Planters (NFSP) - Enrique D. Rojas, and the Panay Federation of Sugarcane Farmers (PANAYFED) - Danilo A. Abelita.

“We commit to you our full cooperation as you begin the challenging but rewarding job of managing the country’s agricultural assets in general, and the sugar industry in particular. To this end, we look forward to meeting with you,” the Sugar Council further stated.

Sec. Tiu’s appointment and oath-taking was announced yesterday (November 3) by no less than Pres. Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. The President served concurrently as Agriculture Secretary since he took office in June last year. (PR)