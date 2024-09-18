Sugar farmers, workers express alarm on unregulated entry of artificial sweeteners

Sugar farmers and industry workers expressed alarm over the unregulated entry and use of artificial sweeteners in the country, concerned that these sugar substitutes displace a substantial volume of sugar in the domestic market.

In a letter to Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel, Jr., concurrent Chairman of the Sugar Board, the Sugar Council, and the National Congress of Unions in the Sugar Industry of the Philippines (NACUSIP) jointly raised their “serious concern over a matter of great consequence to the future of the sugarcane industry – the importation and use of artificial sweeteners”.

The three most popular artificial sweeteners used in beverage manufacturing are Sucralose, Aspartame, and Acesulfame Potassium. Scientific data disclose that Sucralose is 600 times sweeter than sugar, while Aspartame and Acesulfame Potassium are 200 times sweeter than sugar.

Records at the Philippine Statistics Office reveal that the importation of these three artificial sweeteners has risen from 950,989 kgs in 2022 to 1,100,783 kgs in 2023. The importation of Sucralose registered at 267,567 kgs in 2022 to 433,775 kgs in 2023, Aspartame at 416,662 kgs to 631,767 kgs, and Acesulfame Potassium at 266,760 kgs to 2,241 kgs.

“Given all these, we seek your help in providing us data on the impact of these artificial sweeteners on the consumption of locally produced sugar. The question is begged: How much locally produced sugar was displaced by 433,775 kgs of Sucralose in 2023? Or, by 631,767 kgs of Aspartame?” the group inquired.

“And if we involve all artificial sweeteners imported into the country in 2023, including fructose syrup, which is used in non-beverage products, we need to know: How much locally produced sugar was displaced by 20,161,667 kgs of artificial sweeteners?” the Sugar Council and NACUSIP further asked.

They contend, “If we know how much locally produced sugar is displaced by artificial sweeteners, can we consider the latter as a replacement for importing refined sugar? Because as it is today, with refined sugar importation and artificial sweetener importation, both of which are cheaper to get to market, our local sugar faces a double whammy.”

Moreover, they pointed out that Sucralose, Aspartame, and Acesulfame Potassium enjoy ZERO Tariff under the ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement (ATIGA), compromising the ability of locally produced sugar to compete in the market, especially in the face of rising production costs.

On the Labor front, the group is worried that the displacement of locally produced sugar by artificial sweeteners could result in widespread displacement of sugarcane farm workers, sugar mill workers, and biofuel workers in the sugarcane industry, as well as the degradation of the livelihood of families of agrarian reform beneficiaries.

They pointed out that the repercussions on industry workers and marginal farmers are staggering and beyond imagination, particularly the possible recurrence of insurgency in the countryside because of rural unemployment and poverty.

The government will have its hands full addressing the displacement of hundreds of thousands of workers and ARBs whose livelihoods are so dependent on sugar production from locally grown sugarcane, the group warned.

They also aired their apprehension over the future of children and dependents of industry workers and small farmers, who enjoy scholarships and other socio-economic benefits under the Social Amelioration Program funded by liens from locally produced, not imported, sugar.

“We seek your help in providing us data on the impact of artificial sweeteners on the consumption of locally produced sugar. We need your help because we are aware that this issue on artificial sweeteners will involve other government agencies to which you have access. For sure NEDA, DTI, DOH, DOLE, among others, will weigh in on this,” the group appealed to Sec. Laurel.

The Sugar Council represents the Confederation of Sugar Producers’ Associations, Inc. (CONFED) headed by Aurelio Gerardo J. Valderrama, Jr., the National Federation of Sugarcane Planters (NFSP) headed by Enrique D. Rojas, and the Panay Federation of Sugarcane Farmers (PANAYFED) headed by Danilo A. Abelita. Headed by Roland C. de la Cruz, NACUSIP, is the largest aggrupation of labor unions and agrarian reform beneficiaries’ associations in the country.