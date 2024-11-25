Sugar Groups to SRA: No malice in seeking answers

The Sugar Council and NACUSIP have reiterated to the Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA) that there was no malice in their recent press statement requesting an explanation for the continued decline in sugar prices.

“As presidents of our respective organizations, it is our duty to voice the concerns of our members and seek an explanation,” the groups stated. “As the government agency responsible for regulating the sugar industry, the SRA is obligated to address the issues raised by industry stakeholders. Therefore, asking for clarification should not be seen as malicious.”

The groups went on to explain what they considered to be more concerning: “What could be seen as malicious are the following: First, selective data presentation that omits key information. Second, claiming no further sugar imports will be made, without acknowledging that imported sugar has already arrived and more may still be on the way. Third, comparing situations that are fundamentally different without considering historical context. And fourth, withholding crucial and timely information from stakeholders in the sugar industry.”

On November 18, the Sugar Council and NACUSIP issued a press statement based on official SRA data for the week ending October 20, 2024. The statement highlighted that despite the large carryover of sugar stocks from the previous year, the SRA had brought in 135,833 metric tons (mt) of imported refined sugar, with 104,167 mt still to come, as part of the 240,000 mt authorized under Sugar Order No. 5, Series of 2023-2024, signed on August 8, 2024.

The report also noted that sugar withdrawals had dropped by 18.38% for raw sugar and 20.18% for refined sugar compared to the same period last crop year, contributing to the steady decline in prices according to the Law of Supply and Demand. The groups found it unacceptable for SRA Administrator Azcona to dismiss this as “unexplainable.”

In response, the SRA claimed that the assertions of an oversupply of sugar were “laced with malice,” pointing out that sugar production had decreased by 61% as of November 10, 2024. Azcona emphasized that the SRA had planned for this shortfall by securing a proper buffer supply, and argued that current sugar stocks were 35-37% lower than the previous year.

However, the Sugar Council and NACUSIP countered that the comparison of current industry data (as of the week ending October 20, 2024) to the same period last crop year was misleading. They explained that while production in 2024 was lower, the stocks for the same period in the previous year were unusually high, primarily due to the large importation of 740,000 mt of refined sugar in crop year 2022-2023. As a result, the current stocks of refined sugar (323,983 mt as of October 20, 2024) were lower than the same period last year, but still higher than in the past few years (e.g., 242,010 mt in crop year 2020-2021 and 133,950 mt in 2021-2022).

The groups argued that it would be more appropriate to compare this year’s data to historical averages rather than the anomalous 2023-2024 figures. They also pointed out that the November 10, 2024 data cited by Administrator Azcona had not yet been published on the SRA website.

Finally, in response to Azcona's repeated claims that the Sugar Council did not attend the August 6 meeting, the groups clarified that they had consistently submitted written position papers on key issues, which were officially received and filed by the SRA. They emphasized that physical presence at meetings was not always necessary for their input to be considered, as written records of their positions existed. They also noted that the Philippine Sugar Millers Association (PSMA), which opposed the importation of sugar at the May 28, 2024 meeting, was physically present at the August 6 meeting, but the SRA still issued Sugar Order No. 5, Series of 2022-2023 on August 8.

With this, the Sugar Council and NACUSIP concluded that if their voices were not being heard through traditional channels, they had no choice but to turn to the media. “If the SRA Administrator considers this ‘noise,’ then so be it. At least the constituents of the Sugar Council and NACUSIP will be informed, and the public will know the truth.”