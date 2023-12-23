Sugar Millers ensure ample supply, no need for imports

The Philippine Sugar Millers’ Association, Inc. (PSMA) echoed the recent pronouncement of Administrator Pablo Luis Azcona of the Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA) that, based on current demand figures, there is no need to import sugar.

“Demand-withdrawals have been slow since the start of the season. Based on the latest figures from SRA, as of December 3, 2023, raw sugar and refined sugar withdrawals are down 23 percent and 10%, respectively, year-on-year,” said Jesus Barrera, PSMA Executive Director.

Barrera said, “We have entered the height of milling with practically all sugar mills in operation and producing sugar. With such weak demand, our physical inventories are building up as we are adding more stocks every week. Yes, there is no need to add more sugar from imports. We welcome that statement of SRA.”

Adding to the woes of the sugar industry is that farmgate prices have gone down as well. From P3,000 per 50-kilo bag at the start of the crop year in August, prices slipped to P2,390 to P2,500 these past two weeks, he said.

“Given sluggish demand and reduced prices, sugar producers see no justification for importing sugar, as any additional imports would worsen and prolong their current predicament,” he added.