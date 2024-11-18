Sugar prices drop despite “no importation” announcement

The recent DA/SRA declaration that there would be no more sugar importation until the end of the harvest next year has failed to arrest the drop in mill gate sugar prices, according to a joint statement by the Sugar Council and National Congress of Unions in the Sugar Industry (NACUSIP).

In a statement last week, Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel, Jr. said there is no immediate need for additional imports, as the domestic supply of raw and refined sugar remains stable and sufficient to meet projected needs.

“Given the current situation, (Sugar Regulatory) Administrator Pablo Luis Azcona and I agreed that a decision on sugar importation could be delayed until after May, when the current harvest season ends,” the statement on the DA website quoted the secretary.

The statement was meant to allay fears that more importation would cause a further drop in sugar prices, according to the Sugar Council and NACUSIP, but it failed to explain why sugar prices have steadily dropped over the past few weeks.

“At the Hawaiian Philippine Company sugar prices have dropped from PhP2,980.88/bag for the Week Ending (WE) October 20, to P2,815.99/bag for the week ending November 10.

That’s a price drop of PhP164.89/bag in only three weeks. In other mills, sugar prices dropped to much lower rates as early as the week ending November 3,” the two groups pointed out.

“An apparent decrease in demand has consequently caused the steady drop in prices,” the Sugar Council and NACUSIP said, stressing that this is a concern that SRA should address, as it reiterated worry over the current over-supply of imported and locally-produced sugar, relative to demand, in the market.

Per the SRA Supply-Demand Situation Report dated October 20, 2024, of the 240,000mt imported refined sugar authorized by Sugar Order No. 5, Series of 2023-2024 signed on August 8, 2024, only 135,833.20mt have entered the market. And already mill gate prices are trending down.

There is still a balance of 104,167mt. The Sugar Order recommends that eligible importers bring their volumes in by September 15, 2024, classified as C-sugar. Does this mean that the balance volume will remain classified as C-sugar until after next year, because of the “no importation” pronouncement of the DA?

Significantly, the same SRA report showed that, as of WE October 20, withdrawals for raw sugar dropped by 18.38%, while refined sugar withdrawals dropped by 20.18%, compared to the same period last crop year. What is equally worrisome is the fact that only 1,314mt of refined sugar was produced by refineries WE on October 20.

Compare that to 58,990mt in the same period last year. That’s a drop of over 97%. It should be noted that a considerable amount of locally produced raw sugar is withdrawn for refining.

Still, if there is more than enough imported refined sugar, it makes no business sense for refineries to withdraw raw sugar.

Hence, demand for it goes down and mill gate prices drop. “It takes no stretch of the imagination to connect the drops in domestic demand and sugar prices to the entry of imported sugar, aside from sugar substitutes,” the Council and NACUSIP said, adding that “the statement that there will be no importation until the end of harvest next year is, therefore, a case of closing the stable doors after the horse has bolted.”

“If the ‘no further importation’ pronouncement aims to arrest the drop in mill gate sugar prices over the past weeks,” they claimed, “the fundamentals to firm up prices are woefully absent.” In its July 18, 2024, letter to DA Sec.

Tiu Laurel, the Sugar Council reiterated its recommendation that there was no need for importation under the then-proposed Sugar Order No. 5 because existing sugar stocks were projected to last up to December 2024.

The Council and NACUSIP further pointed out that, aside from the increase in supply due to importation and the drop in demand, the industry also has to contend with the widespread use of artificial sweeteners in the beverage industry, particularly Sucralose, Aspartame, and Acesulfame Potassium. Scientific studies, the two groups stated, show that Sucralose is 600 times sweeter than sugar, while Aspartame and Acesulfame Potassium are 200 times sweeter than sugar.

They said the total importation of the three sweeteners increased from 950,989 kilos in 2022 to 1,100,783 kilos in 2023.

“In our September 16, 2024 letter to Sec. Tiu Laurel, the Sugar Council, and NACUSIP asked for the DA’s help in providing data on the impact of these artificial sweeteners on the consumption of locally produced sugar, particularly the volume of local sugar displaced by these products.

Aside from SRA increasing the import clearance fees for High Fructose Corn Syrup (HFCS), we have yet to receive the data we requested from the DA and SRA,” the Sugar Council and NACUSIP added. (TDE)