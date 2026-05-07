Sugar workers group backs Benitez to amend Sida

THE National Congress of Unions in the Sugar Industry in the Philippines (Nacusip) has expressed support for Negros Occidental Third District Representative Javier Miguel Benitez's House Bill 9088, a measure seeking to amend Republic Act 10659, or the Sugarcane Industry Development Act of 2015 (Sida).

"As beleaguered sugar farmers and agrarian reform beneficiaries, we, Nacusip, express our unwavering support for Benitez. We commend him for having the courage to stand up and file House Bill 9088, the much-needed amendment to the Sida that could spell hope for our struggling industry," said Roland de la Cruz, national president of Nacusip and Vice President of Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (TUCP).

In the face of deafening silence from many of public servants, he said Benitez boldly speaks out against the injustices they face.

"His actions shine a light on the dark realities that small farmers endure, as we grapple with the devastating impacts of over-importation that have wreaked havoc on our livelihoods. We stand on the edge of ruin while those who profit from these decisions turn a blind eye to our suffering," he added.

On May 5, 2026, Benitez filed House Bill 9088, a measure seeking to amend Republic Act 10659 and introduce wide-ranging reforms to stabilize the country’s sugar industry.

The proposed legislation, also referred to as the Tunay na Ugnayan, Buhay, at Oportunidad sa Asukal (Tubo) Act of 2026, aims to address persistent volatility in sugar production, pricing, and supply, which stakeholders attribute to gaps in regulation, import policy, and program implementation.

Under the bill, the Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA) will have expanded authority to regulate not only sugar but also sugar substitutes such as high-fructose corn syrup and other caloric and non-caloric sweeteners.

The measure seeks to close regulatory gaps that industry groups say have fueled oversupply and market distortions driven by over importation, placing downward pressure on farmgate prices.

“Representative Benitez is a beacon of hope in the House of Representatives. Just as Senators JV Ejercito, Risa Hontiveros and Kiko Pangilinan in the Senate,” De la Cruz said.

He said Benitez gave life to their desperate plea for justice and accountability.

"We look forward to the next congressional investigation on the over-importation of sugar, we will face the perpetrators of injustice head-on,” he added.

De la Cruz stressed that the crisis in the sugar industry is not just about numbers.

"It is about our lives, our families, and our futures. Every day, we witness the heart-wrenching struggles of farmers who have poured their sweat and tears into the fields, only to see their efforts undermined by the greed and negligence of those in power," he said.

De la Cruz noted that the Sugar Order 8, which allowed an excess importation of 424,000 metric tons of sugar when only 150,000 metric tons were deemed necessary, is a direct betrayal of the farmers.

"We demand accountability. Those who have profited from this decision must answer for the widespread losses that have devastated our community. It is time for the Sugar Regulatory Board and its members to be held responsible for the harm they have caused and the negligence they have shown. The continuation of this betrayal will not be tolerated," he said.

The sugar worker group also called on Benitez to remain steadfast in his pursuit of transparency and justice.

"We urge him to lead the charge in uncovering the truth behind the anomalies that led to this crisis. Our voices will not be silenced, and we will not rest until those responsible for our suffering are brought to account," De la Cruz said.

He said House Bill 9088 or the Tubo Act also proposes restructuring the SRA governing board to make it more representative, adding members from millers, planters, refiners, agrarian reform beneficiaries, workers, and industrial users.

“Together, we must rise from this moment of adversity. Our fight is for a fair and just sugar industry, one that respects the hard work of farmers and prioritizes their needs over the greed of a few. We thank Benitez for his courage and commitment to our cause, and we vow to stand with him in the battle for justice,” De la Cruz said. (MAP)