Sugarcane farmers back millers' group stand to set aside sugar importation

The Sugar Council is supporting the declaration of the Philippine Sugar Millers Association (PSMA) that the country has enough sugar inventory to last even beyond the end of the crop year, setting aside suggestions for sugar importation any time soon.

The Sugar Council is a coalition of three sugarcane producers federations, Confederation of Sugar Producers Association (Confed), National Federation of Sugarcane Planters (NFSP) and PanayFed, which together account for 67 percent of affiliated sugar production. Similarly, the combined volume of sugar produced by mills that are members of PSMA reaches over 65% nationwide.

PSMA, in a press statement, pointed out that as of May 12, the country produced more raw sugar and refined sugar than the previous year. Inventory levels have risen by 26% for raw and 35% for refined. The latter includes over 135,000 tons, or 2.7 million bags, of imported refined sugar brought in last year that have not even been withdrawn or used.

The Sugar Council found equally disturbing the allegation that withdrawals for imported refined sugar shot up by 16% while withdrawals for locally refined sugar plummeted by over 7%, the statement said. “Since locally refined sugar comes from the local farmers' raw sugar, demand for raw sugar also dropped by over 4%, much to the disadvantage of local farmers,” it added.

They said that these numbers suggest that imported refined sugar is being prioritized over locally refined sugar.

While the Sugar Council admits that sugar importation is needed to maintain the stability of retail prices during off-milling season, a calibrated and transparent importation program must be in place to ensure that locally produced sugar is not prejudiced. This validates the call for active consultation with stakeholders, especially sugar farmers groups before any sugar importation order is issued, the Sugar Council further stated.*