Summer Time is here School is over. Students can now enjoy their summer vacation.

Recently, graduation photos and recognition of honors have been posted on our Social Media pages. Many friends are sharing their children’s accomplishments. Some organizations also share photos of their members who graduated and received awards.

It is natural for people to share how happy and proud they are of their children’s achievements. Uncles and aunts also post pictures.Summer offers many opportunities for self-growth. There are classes available like art, cooking, and others. Some families would take this time to schedule a vacation, to visit places in the country or abroad. Family time is one of the best stress relievers. Bonding time does not necessarily mean vacations but can also be eating meals and praying together. Helping other scan also be a good get-together.

Mt. Kanlaon erupted recently. Many Negrenses are affected especially those whose homes are within the area. There are many things that each member of the family can do. The easiest way is to help by giving masks, water, and food that is easy to open canned goods, chocolate drinks, milk, and coffee. Some organizations accept cash donations and ask for volunteers.

Psychological First Aid (PFA) is available for those needing distress. PFA aims to reduce stress symptoms after a person experiences a traumatic event, natural disaster, or personal crisis. Anyone with the heart to help can be trained in facilitating PFA.

The important things to do are to listen, look, and link. We listen to their stories, look for possible things they need, and link to individuals or organizations that can assist them.In the meantime, make sure that you have a less stressful summer. Here are some tips:

S – share what you feel and think

U – understand yourself more and others

M – meet with loved ones for a drink or meal

M – make plans for the future

E – exercise and eat healthy

R – rest, relax, and have fun

Self-care is a must. It is not selfish. Be sure that what you do to make you happy is healthy and does not hurt yourself and others. Enjoy the summer.