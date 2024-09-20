Sunshine after the Darkness

Stress management is a way of making ourselves feel better. Problems come and go, and some even stay for a while, however, if we know how to balance our lives, we may be able to survive better.

All of us have different ways of coping. When problems strike, we do things that make us happy, like eating our favorite food, talking to a friend, window shopping, playing a video game, watching a movie, having a massage, praying, and listening to music.

Each of us has our list of coping. What may work for me, may not work for another person.

Personally, I have many ways of making myself better. It would depend on my mood or the situation. I love to read books and watch documentary films and movies. There are many choices to make, but praying is always my consistent companion.

For many, listening to music is their therapy. We can relate to a song. A song also tells what you are going through. It can help you cry, laugh, and all other emotions. Playing music can make you express your emotions, too. Others listen to help them sleep. Many also enjoy singing in the videoke.

MUSIC means,

M makes you feel good

U understands you

S shares how you feel

I inspire you

C comforts you

Last night, I was blessed to be part of the audience of the Manila Symphony Orchestra (MSO)’s free concert. MSO is Asia’s oldest orchestra and the longest surviving artistic institution in the Philippines. They are celebrating their 100th year in two years. As part of their Road to 100 program, they visit cities and towns in our country to share their talents and also to look for new talents. It was emphasized that the MSO team are from all places in the country. Not exclusive to Luzon talents.

University of St. La Salle (USLS) who brought MSO to Bacolod. Thank you, La Salle. MSO showcased eleven (11) presentations which were all delightful. Earlier that day, they had a workshop for aspiring musicians also at USLS.

The group performed with MSO. Musicians from Central Philippine Adventist College (CPAC) and San Carlos City joined in some of the performances. It was amazing.

After the show, it felt really good. We experienced heavy rain and the concert was the sunshine after the darkness.

Of course, when one still cannot cope with everything that is going on your life, it is recommended to seek professional health. There is nothing to be ashamed of when asking for help.

