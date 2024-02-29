‘SUPPLY NOT CONSISTENT’ | Negros Occidental reports 50% pork supply shortage

The high price of pork in Negros Occidental is due to a supply shortage of about 50 percent of the demand, which is affected by the African swine fever (ASF) and hog cholera that hit the province last year, Rick Lauron, president of Alliance of Hog Raisers Association of Negros Occidental, said Wednesday, February 29.

Lauron said that based on their monitoring in southern and northern Negros, several meat shops have closed shops, or some open their shops only if they have available pork, as the supply is not that consistent.

Most hogs right now, he said, are not yet natural enough for slaughter, and it may take about two months for the pork supply to go back to normal.

Lauron also said that they are supporting the imposition of a pork ban in the province in areas under red zones for ASF.

Their only worry, he said, is that because Bacolod City has already allowed the entry of pork from other red zone areas, contamination may slip over the province.

But they are also helping the province in terms of monitoring to make sure that possible contamination would be avoided, he added.

"Supply is actually our problem because we don't have enough supply on the ground. But based on our monitoring, sentineling in several areas is doing good and production has been improving," Lauron added.

As of the moment, he said hog raisers in the province do not export live pigs and pork because of limited supply.

Provincial Veterinarian Placeda Lemana said on Wednesday, February 28, that they are again preparing their checkpoints to block off the entry of pork products into the province.

Lemana said they have already discussed the contents of the new protocols that would be enforced as well as those who will oversee it.

She said the monitoring will be concentrated in the towns and cities bordering Bacolod City, such as the cities of Talisay, Bago, and the town of Murcia.

Through this measure, Lemana pointed out the province intends to convey to the residents the importance and seriousness of the issue regarding the transportation of hogs and pork products.*