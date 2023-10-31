SURE WINNERS | 238 unopposed bets in barangay, SK polls in Negros Occidental

A total of 238 candidates in Negros Occidental are sure winners of the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) as they are unopposed.

Records of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) in the province showed that there are 71 punong barangays, 16 barangay kagawads, 41 SK chairpersons, and 110 SK kagawads running the polls with no opponents.

In Bacolod City, there are six unopposed candidates for punong barangay, data showed

The unopposed barangay captain bets in Bacolod are Hercy Sibug of Barangay 7, Anthony Jose Loth Alfredo Ayco of Barangay 15, Lope Ledesma of Barangay 24, Joseph Anthony Ortillo of Barangay 25, Jan Nico Yap of Barangay 32, and Jomarie Biasca of Barangay 31.

Candidates for SK chairperson in Barangays 24, 36, and 37 and for SK kagawads in Barangays 25 and 34 are also running unopposed.

Meanwhile, a candidate for punong barangay in Barangay 1, Ilog town, complained that he caught in the act the camp of an incumbent barangay officials distributing sample ballots with P300 attached to it.

Fernandez claimed that the supporters of the barangay leader were on board a tricycle to distribute the sample ballots.

He claimed that he got the sample ballots from a family the supporters gave it.

He was advised by the municipal election officer to directly file a formal complaint with the poll body's legal department so that it could be easily decided on.

Meanwhile, Provincial Election Supervisor Atty. Ian Lee Ananoria said his office has received affidavits from complainants on alleged vote buying incidents involving incumbent punong barangays in the local governments of the third and fourth districts of the province.

"There should be affidavits and evidence from complainants so that it will not be hearsay," Ananoria stressed.

He added that they are still verifying the reports.*