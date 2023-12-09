SUSPECT DETAINED | Popular reggae singer Kokoi Baldo dies in road crash

Popular reggae singer Juan Manuel Ubaldo, also known as Kokoi Baldo, died after he was run over by a truck loaded with sugarcane at the Circumferential Road, Barangay Mandalagan, Bacolod City at around 1:30 a.m. Friday, December 8.

Major Armilyn Vargas, commander of Police Station 3, said Ubaldo, who was driving his motorcycle, was about to overtake the truck driven by Benny Flor, a resident of Bago City.

She said Ubaldo, who was travelling from South to North direction, slid on the right side of the road and was thrown off from his motorcycle and ran over by the truck, adding that his severed head was found in the area.

Vargas noted that Ubaldo, 44, a resident of Barangay Estefania, Bacolod City, was carrying a helmet but failed to wear it.

She said Flor was not aware that he hit the victim and he was chased by the driver of the pick-up vehicle, who was tailing him.

She said Flor, who surrendered, is detained at the station's custodial facility and there's no settlement yet from the family of the victim.

Ubaldo was ABS-CBN's “The Voice” Season 2 finalist.*