SUSPECT NABBED | Girl, 13, molested by boarding house owner

The Department of Social Services and Development (DSSD) in Bacolod City is now coordinating with the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) for the filing of rape charges against the 40-year-old man who allegedly molested the 13-year-old Grade 7 female student in the city.

Alma Gustilo, officer-in-charge of DSSD, said Friday, November 30, that they already rescued the victim, and she's now at the facility for protective custody in the city.

She said they also talked with the father of the victim and explained the process of counseling.

"Temporarily, she will stay at the center for psychological counseling," she added.

Gustilo noted that based on the medical examination result, it showed that there was an indication that the Grade 7 pupil was positive for laceration.

She said the victim and his father were renting a room from the building owned by the suspect, whose name is being withheld.

She said the victim, who used to play a computer game, allegedly tried to ask for money from the suspect, but the suspect molested her.

She added the victim told her father about the incident that led to the arrest of the suspect.

The suspect is detained at the custodial facility of Police Station 6.*