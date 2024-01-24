Suspected rebel nabbed in Himamaylan

A suspected rebel who is wanted for frustrated murder was arrested in Himamaylan City, Negros Occidental, on January 21, 2024, by joint operatives of the Army’s 94th Infantry Battalion and Himamaylan Component City Police Station.

Nabbed was 30-year-old Rey Vincies De Leon, also known as Art, a member of the dismantled Central Negros 2's SDG Platoon under the Komiteng Rehiyon–Negros, Cebu, Bohol, Siquijor (KR-NCBS). He is a resident of Sitio Cantupa, Barangay Buenavista, Himamaylan City.

De Leon was apprehended by a warrant of arrest for the crime of frustrated murder issued by Himamaylan Regional Trial Court Branch 55 presiding judge Walter Zorilla on September 26, 2023.

He is now in the custody of the Himamaylan police.

Major General Marion Sison, commander of the 3rd Infantry (Spearhead) Division, said the apprehension of De Leon is tangible proof that criminals, especially wanted CPP-NPA terrorists, cannot elude authorities indefinitely.

“The long arms of the law will eventually catch up with them. Our Army and PNP (Philippine National Police) are intensifying their joint law enforcement operations to neutralize offenders, including remnants of the dismantled CN2, preventing them from regaining influence in Negros. These efforts are integral to our drive to declare Negros Island insurgency-free,” Sison said.*