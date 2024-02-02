SUSPECTS STILL UNKNOWN | CHR records 45 extrajudicial killings in Negros Occidental in 2023

The Commission on Human Rights in Negros Occidental recorded 45 extrajudicial killings, including drug-related deaths, in the province in 2023. The said killings were perpetrated by unidentified suspects. CHR provincial head Vincent Parra said Thursday, February 1, that murder cases dropped to 45 last year from 64 in 2022. Parra noted an increase in deaths brought by alleged encounters between the government forces and suspected New People's Army rebels last year, which was 12, compared to three in 2022. A total of 71 human rights cases were recorded in Negros Occidental last year, compared to 81 cases in 2022, but Parra refused to reveal the sector with the most alleged human rights violations. "It is 'contentious,' as the results of their investigations are not yet final, and the CHR also took note of the NPA's admission of several killings in Negros. CHR also recorded cases of frustrated murder and enforced disappearance, arbitrary detention, divestment of property, and internal displacement, with one case each, in 2023.*