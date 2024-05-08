Sustainable sugarcane production forum held

A Forum on “Shaping the Sustainable Future of Sugarcane Production in the Philippines”, spearheaded by Nestle, ASR Group, Proforest, and Sugar Industry Foundation, Inc. (SIFI) was held at Nature’s Village Resort, Talisay City, yesterday.

The forum was attended by participants and sugarcane stakeholders from various countries and discussed Delivering Positive Impacts in Smallholder Support Programs, Regenerative Agriculture in Practice, and Collective Action for a More Sustainable and Resilient Sugar Industry.

Gov. Eugenio Jose Lacson said there is no better time than now to explore innovative strategies, best practices, and potential partnerships, support smallholders, and promote technologies for sustainable sugarcane production while ensuring the well-being of communities and the environment.

“As we are in a time of great challenge and also of great possibilities, may this forum enable us to further our collective goal to sustain and uplift our sugar industry and the hundreds of thousands of Filipinos depending on it,” he said. (PR)