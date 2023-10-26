Swine industry needs ASF vaccines to fully recover

Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson said Wednesday, October 25, that the swine industry would only fully recover if the government can provide vaccines against African swine fever (ASF).

The majority of the localities in the province are already recovering from ASF and other swine diseases but two localities have reported mortalities since September, Lacson said.

These areas are in La Castellana and Hinoba-an, he added.

He said that unlike in previous situations, the Provincial Veterinary Office is making sure that the two LGUs observe the protocol, especially in burying the dead pigs.

But Lacson said that in some areas, they are already preparing for the next phase, especially in the process of disinfecting in preparation for the sentinelling.

"Those that have already started, we will proceed with cushion. Without the vaccines, however, it would be difficult to fully recover from ASF," Lacson added.*