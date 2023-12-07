Swine nucleus farms set up in Negros Occidental

BACOLOD CITY – The Provincial Veterinary Office (PVO) in Negros Occidental has established pig nucleus breeding farms in preparation for herd repopulation after losing thousands of hogs to various diseases since early this year.

Swine breeders have already produced at least 17 piglets as of Dec. 1, data on Tuesday showed.

A nucleus farm is a facility where elite breeders are maintained and will be the source of reputable parent and breeder stocks to sustain multiplier farms and other eligible and capable farms.

In a statement to animal raisers, Provincial Administrator Rayfrando Diaz II said the PVO is working to ensure that all the piglets raised in the province will only come from Negros Occidental and not sourced from other areas.

“The number of our piglets is now increasing. We are hoping to sustain this since we will use this to repopulate swine in your respective areas. We will disperse this at the proper time for you to start raising hogs again for your livelihood,” he added.

From April to August this year, almost 18,000 pigs in 20 local government units (LGUs) died mainly due to transboundary animal diseases such as African swine fever (ASF) and hog cholera.

The estimated loss value was more than PHP199 million.

In the meantime, the provincial government turned over feeder cattle to affected hog raisers in 12 LGUs last week to provide them with alternative livelihood or source of additional family income.

“This is the livelihood assistance of the Capitol to animal raisers whose hogs were affected by diseases. This is one of the steps taken by the provincial government to alleviate the crisis they went through,” he added.

Under the Provincial Government’s Cattle Fattening Program, feeder cattle sourced from the Negros First Ranch and Provincial Livestock Breeding Center and Dairy Farm were turned over to qualified recipients.

Once the cattle are fattened to the desired weight of at least 100 kilograms and sold on a live-weight basis, the recipients are entitled to receive a share of the proceeds. (PNA)