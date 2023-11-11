SWMB recommends contract extension of garbage hauler

The Bacolod City Solid Waste Management Board (SWMB) has passed a resolution recommending to Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez to extend to four months the contract of services between the city government and IPM-Construction and Development Corp. (IPM-CDC) for the collection, hauling, and disposal of garbage.

Ma. Fe Tresfuentes, officer-in-charge of the Department of Public Services (DPS), said Friday, November 10, that the SWMB approved the resolution on November 7 for the extension of the city's garbage hauler contract.

She said the IPM-CDC's contract will end on December 31, 2023.

"For now, we cannot hold a bid for the city's garbage hauler without the approval of 2024 annual budget," she added.

Tresfuentes noted that they need to wait for the approval of the City Council for the allocation of budget for the Solid Waste Management.

The IPM-CDC was awarded a contract worth almost P184 million for the collection, hauling, and disposal of garbage and P64 million for the management and operation of the sanitary landfill in Barangay Felisa from May to December 2023.

Moreover, Tresfuentes said that the mayor is also eyeing a public-private-partnership for a longer contract for environmental and sanitary services.

She said they understand the pronouncement of the mayor to take a longer contract for the collection of the city's garbage because the garbage hauler was only awarded an eight-month contract.

"With the long term contract, the contractor can invest more on solid waste management equipment and facilities to improve and maintain garbage collection in the barangays," she added.*