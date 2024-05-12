Tañon College recognizes partners

Tañon College Inc., Senior High School Department thanked partner agencies thru “Pasidungog” A Night of Glamour and Appreciation last night, May 11 at their gym.

Department heads and representatives of the local government and private institutions received certificates and tokens.

School Administrator Arsenio Bascara Jr. welcomed all the guests and thanked all their partner agencies including those of the local government for being part of the growth and development of their students thru the immersion program.

School Principal Ma. Ligaya Saministrado also thanked their partners for extending help to Tañon College and made learning more meaningful because of the exposures the students have experienced in the field.

Grade 12 graduating class of 2023-2024 representative Hanna Lea Lim shared that the occasion is also a celebration of partnership between their school and its partner institutions as one who helped them to become responsible individuals and professionals in the future.

Bascara, Saministrado and Senior High School Coordinator John Kenneth De Arce led the recognition rites to give credit to the different offices from the local government unit, national government agencies and private establishments.

They also acknowledged students who excel more from their studies by giving them certificates of recognition.

Also present during the event were the San Carlos City Philippine National Police, Chief Nazer P. Canja, Information Officer Eddie Flor Silva, City Assessor James Silva, San Carlos City Health Officer Dr. Arnel Lawrence Portuguez, and representatives of private sectors. (PR)