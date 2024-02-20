Tañon College students prepare for work immersion at city hall

More than 100 senior high school students of Tañon College are preparing for their upcoming 80-hour work immersion at San Carlos City Hall from March 4 to 15.

Yesterday, February 20, the students underwent a mock job interview in preparation for their work immersion program at the different departments of city government and other business establishments.

The mock interview was facilitated by representatives of their selected departments or institutions.

Last Feb. 16, the students also underwent an orientation, centered around the theme "Launching into the Real World: Grade 12 Work Immersion Orientation - Bridging Education and Industry," was attended by both the parents of the students and the partners involved in the work immersion program including representatives from the Office for Human Resource Management (OHRM), City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CDRRMO), Information Office and other private establishments.

Senior High School Coordinator John Kenneth De Arce, Work Immersion Teachers Lemuel Marabillo and Cornelio Diano discussed DepEd Order No. 30, s. 2017, work immersion venue and schedules, work immersion outfits, grading system and portfolio and other matters.

Marabillo said work immersion is crucial to students' futures since it offers valuable first-hand work experience and exposes them to a real work environment.

College School Principal Ma. Ligaya Saministrado encouraged students to give their best and show dedication throughout their immersion to gain the needed skills and values.

She also extends gratitude to the partners who will guide and rate students according to their performance during the immersion.

A student from Science Technology Engineering Mathematics Kenji Marion Olores expressed excitement about beginning his immersion at Qube Diagnostic Laboratory; this opportunity will allow him to gain firsthand experience in the medical field, which aligns with his aspirations of pursuing medical school in college.

On the other hand, Tañon College awarded certificates of appreciation for the collaborative effort to its work immersion partners. (PR)