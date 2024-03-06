Tabaco City, Del Carmen LGU officials tour Bago City, NegOcc

Representatives from Galing Pook Foundation together with officials and employees of Tabaco City in Albay and Del Carmen town in Surigao del Norte visited Bago City Tuesday, March 5, as part of their study tour in Negros Occidental.

They were welcomed by Acting Mayor Ramon Torres, City Administrator-Designate and Human Resource Management Officer Tricia Matti, City Environment Management Officer Vicente Mesias and City Agriculturist-Designate Marvin John Blance.

Following the good practices sharing on watershed management and agriculture at the City Mayor’s Office, the group visited the Mailum Organic Village Association at the city’s Barangay Mailum.

They were joined by former Negros Occidental governor Rafael Coscolluela.

Earlier, they had a meeting with Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson at the Provincial Capitol in Bacolod City to learn the province’s food security and nutrition initiatives. (PR)