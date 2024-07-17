Tales of Psyche art exhibit to run at Art Cove until Sept. 7

Sheila Marie Diola-Basio is an emotive artist who mounted an art exhibit dubbed “Tales of the Psyche” at the Art Cove of Park Inn by Raddison in Bacolod which will run until September 7, 2024.

As a background, the artist is a retired teacher, meditator, and yogini.

She was born in Escalante, Negros Occidental and married Anthony John Basio in the year 1995, and raised three amazing sons.

Her art is rendered in straightforward and meditative color field paintings.

Despite the lack of sophistication in her ideas, her work could still resonate with audiences through its sincerity and genuine expression of emotion.

This artist's approach may appeal to those who appreciate art that is unpretentious, relatable, and filled with a sense of belonging.

Her works are often populated by insightful figures of buildings and naive human form.

Over the years, without formal study, she has explored the beauty and the challenges of watercolor, oil, and acrylic.

Her paintings rely on the openness of her heart, vulnerability, being unafraid to share her inner side, and her deepest emotions. Not just share, but bring it into tangible form.

This is her third courageous story to unfold, revealing an intimate glimpse into her personal life.