Tales of Psyche art exhibit to run at Art Cove until Sept. 7

YOU MATTER: The artist shares in this painting that you matter. You are here for a reason. You are precious, important, loved, wanted and needed. You're existence matters.
WHISPERING RUINS: Remnants of emotions and experiences can shape and haunt our present. It revolves around the decay and persistence of emotional experiences. The artwork encourages viewers to contemplate their emotional landscapes and the impact of past experiences on their present selves. While the ruins may evoke a sense of loss, shame, wrong choices, and infidelity they also offer a space for healing and reflection. We must be encouraged to process and understand our emotions, finding meaning in what remains. Move on, don't linger in the past.
UNSTIGMATIZED: So much of my life was controlled by anxiety. When I first spoke about it, it felt like a weight off my shoulders. The moment I talked about it, I also started losing the stigma over it. And every extra person I told about it, I felt a little less shame about what I had, I felt like I was taking ownership of it. Dealing with mental illness or mental health concerns in general can come with a lot of feelings of shame. What helped me tremendously was to break the news. I Voiced it out and boy it felt so good. So l'd encourage everyone to have a conversation - even just ask a friend how they are. If you notice someone who's maybe canceling plans a bit more, maybe you'll notice slight differences in them - quite often, a lot is going on under the surface. So I'd like people to take the opportunity to perhaps not just speak to others if they're struggling, but speak to their friends if they think there's something wrong with them.
Sheila Marie Diola-Basio is an emotive artist who mounted an art exhibit dubbed “Tales of the Psyche” at the Art Cove of Park Inn by Raddison in Bacolod which will run until September 7, 2024. 

As a background, the artist is a retired teacher, meditator, and yogini. 

She was born in Escalante, Negros Occidental and married Anthony John Basio in the year 1995, and raised three amazing sons. 

Her art is rendered in straightforward and meditative color field paintings. 

Despite the lack of sophistication in her ideas, her work could still resonate with audiences through its sincerity and genuine expression of emotion. 

This artist's approach may appeal to those who appreciate art that is unpretentious, relatable, and filled with a sense of belonging. 

Her works are often populated by insightful figures of buildings and naive human form. 

Over the years, without formal study, she has explored the beauty and the challenges of watercolor, oil, and acrylic. 

Her paintings rely on the openness of her heart, vulnerability, being unafraid to share her inner side, and her deepest emotions. Not just share, but bring it into tangible form. 

This is her third courageous story to unfold, revealing an intimate glimpse into her personal life.

FREER: There is no greater bliss than feeling free. Free to be yourself. Free to create. Free to give to others. Free to love. Free to make your life what you want it to be. Many of us live very mind-focused, critical lives and in a society that has great faith in, and dependence on, our thoughts. But we are so much more than just our minds. We are sentient beings who have intuition and wisdom beyond thought. Our heart sends more signals to the brain than vice versa. The artists chose to live heart first.
WHO TOUCHED ME? The artist shares this bleeding woman's story interacts with all of our stories because we, like her, have been in need of healing at some point or another. Think of a time when you felt like you were at your end. That the 12-year ordeal with life seems like forever. This piece represents victory instead of defeat, that her desperation fueled her tenacity, which ignited her Faith. She stands for all time as an example of how we too, can "stop the bleeding" in our lives caused by our chronic, destructive issues by pursuing Jesus.
