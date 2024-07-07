Talisay City conducts Oplan Gwapito in Brgy Zone 10

In its efforts to provide Gwapo nga Serbisyo, Talisay City conducted Oplan Gwapito in Barangay Zone 10 last July 5, Friday.

Talisay City Health Center together with Barangay Zone 10 Health Workers headed by Committee Chairman Lilibeth M. Raymundo gave free circumcision and medicines to young boys of Zone 10.

Vice Mayor Jose Nicolas “Nic” V. Jalandoni III also graced the event and provided free “taho” to parents and kids who availed of the free service.

“Kusina ni Atty Weng” by Atty Weng Lopez Lizares also provided free hot soup and “Kapehan ni Yuri Tuvilla” gave free iced/hot coffee for everybody.