Talisay City presented a 10-year solid waste management plan

Mayor Neil Lizares alongside Talisay City Environment and Natural Resources Office head Engr. Warren Paduano and City Administrator. Atty. Jonathan Ealdama, officially unveiled the city’s approved 10-Year Solid Waste Management Plan on August 22 at Roy's Hotel, Barangay Pahanocoy, Bacolod City.

This landmark plan, developed through rigorous deliberations, marks a significant milestone in Talisay City's commitment to environmental stewardship.

The comprehensive strategy is designed to transform waste management practices in the city, directly aligning with the 'E' for Environmental Protection in Talisay City's Asenso tenets of governance.

With this plan, we aim to drastically reduce waste, promote recycling, and ensure the sustainable use of resources. These measures will not only protect the environment but also improve the quality of life for all Talisaynons.

Mayor Neil emphasized the importance of community involvement in the success of this initiative, urging all residents to strictly adhere to the solid waste management laws.

He firmly believes that this plan is not just a government mandate but a collective responsibility that by working together and following the guidelines, we can protect our environment and ensure a healthier, more sustainable future for our city.

The Solid Waste Management Plan is expected to bring long-term benefits to Talisay City, including cleaner public spaces, enhanced environmental protection, and the conservation of natural resources, all of which contribute to the city’s vision of a progressive, sustainable, greener, and smart City of Talisay starting today and in the coming years.