Talisay Mayor, wife to join Lakas-CMD, reveals complete slate for 2025

Talisay City Mayor Neil Lizares revealed that he and his wife Atty. Rowena Lizares will join the Lakas-CMD Party of House Speaker Martin Romualdez.

Lizares said they are just finalizing the schedule for the oath-taking with Romualdez through their friend Navotas Cong. John Rey Tiangco.

" It could be anytime from now," Lizares said.

Lizares also revealed that his wife will be running for Mayor in the 2025 elections with Vice Mayor Nicholai Jalandoni as her running mate.

Lizares also revealed that their full slate for Councilors includes incumbent Councilors Junjun Treyes and Kenn Thomas Tirthdas. Other candidates for Councilor under their slate are Martin Lizares, MercyEreñeta, Wil Penado, Yuri Tuvilla, Win Faisan, BebeEstelloso, and Engineer Ebro.