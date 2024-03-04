Task Force formed to probe ‘severed body parts’ case

The Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) has formed a Special Investigation Team to conduct a thorough investigation on the severed body parts found in front of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) office at Aguinaldo Street, Barangay 4, Bacolod City on March 1.

Captain Glen Montaño, commander of Police Station 2, said Monday, March 4, that the Special Investigation Team will be led by the BCPO’s deputy city director for operation, the Intelligence and Investigation Sections, and the Police Station 2.

He said they also met with the officials of NBI-Bacolod on Monday and they will also conduct a separate investigation into the incident.

On Friday, the severed body parts found at the NBI Bacolod office were placed inside a sack with a paper bag with the written words: "William De Arca NBI Protector ni Hanz Lopez, Drug Lord."

Montaño said they are still waiting for the result of the examination from the Scene of the Crime Operatives to determine if the severed body parts belonged to a man or woman.

He said there’s a possibility that the severed body parts were taken from the funeral homes since it was still frozen when it was discovered, adding that they are also coordinating with various funeral homes in Bacolod.

Montaño said that De Arca was also cooperating with the investigation and it was the first time that he received a threat.

“We are also coordinating with other agencies to check the record of Hanz Lopez, who was allegedly involved in illegal drug trade,” he said.

He added there’s also a possibility that someone wants to destroy the image of NBI because of their intensified campaign against illegal activities in Negros Occidental.

The Special Investigation Team also checked the closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera near the area since the CCTV of NBI was not operating when the incident happened.

NBI-Bacolod chief Renoir Baldovino earlier said that De Arca was a Special Investigator 3 of NBI and based on their intelligence report, they did not receive any information about a certain Hanz Lopez.*