Task force formed to solve Filipino-Chinese bizman's slay

THE Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) has formed a Special Investigation Task Group (SITG) to solve the killing of a local Filipino-Chinese businessman on Bonifacio Street, Barangay 12, Bacolod City Tuesday morning, September 9, 2025.

Police identified the fatality as the owner of Bacolod Republic Hardware Inc. and a resident of Barangay Taculing, Bacolod City.

Captain Francis Depasucat, chief of Police Station 1, said the SITG is headed by Colonel Joeresty Coronica, BCPO director, with its members composed of investigators from Police Station 1, the Investigation and Detection Management Unit, and the Intelligence Branch of BCPO.

He said the SITG will pursue the investigation to identify the perpetrators behind the killing of the businessman, who used to supply construction materials in Negros Occidental.

Investigation showed that the victim, who was accompanied by his mother and employees, was about to open his store when an unidentified assailant fired at him several times around 7:50 a.m.

Depasucat said the victim sustained two gunshot wounds to the head. He was brought to a hospital but did not survive.

He added that the gunman and his two other companions, who served as a lookout and driver, fled using a sports utility vehicle without a plate number.

Police recovered two cartridges of an unidentified firearm from the crime scene.

Depasucat said they are still conducting a thorough investigation to determine the motive and identify the suspects.

The victim’s family said the victim had no known enemies.

“It was well-planned to kill the victim in the area. His activities were probably monitored by the suspects,” Depasucat said.

Depasucat added that the suspects were already in the area waiting for the victim’s arrival.

He said they have no leads yet on the identities of the assailants and are coordinating with various business establishments to check closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage.

He also urged witnesses and individuals who may have information to come forward and help authorities bring the perpetrators to justice.

Meanwhile, Bacolod City Mayor Greg Gasataya extended his condolences to the victim’s family and committed to supporting them during this difficult time.

Gasataya said this senseless act of violence has no place in Bacolod City.

He said a full investigation is underway, led by the BCPO, with all resources mobilized to bring those responsible to justice.

Gasataya also scheduled a meeting with the Filipino-Chinese community and Coronica on Thursday, September 11, to hear their concerns, particularly regarding safety and security.

“Let it be unequivocally stated that Bacolod City maintains zero tolerance for violence. There shall be no leniency and no refuge for those who seek to disrupt the safety and peace of our city,” Gasataya said. (MAP)