Task force formed to solve minor’s slay

THE Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) has formed a Special Investigation Task Group (SITG) to solve the killing of a 17-year-old girl whose body was found hogtied in a vacant lot in the Reclamation Area of Bredco Port, Barangay 12, on October 22, 2025.

The task group is headed by BCPO’s deputy city director for operations, with members composed of investigators from Police Station 1, the Investigation and Detection Management Unit, and the Intelligence Branch of BCPO.

Colonel Joeresty Coronica, BCPO director, said the task group will pursue the investigation to identify the perpetrators behind the killing of the victim.

Initial investigation showed that the victim was discovered by a concerned citizen who was about to relieve himself in the area around 1 p.m. Her hands and feet were hogtied, and her lower garment was pulled down.

The victim also sustained scratches and bruises.

Captain Francis Depasucat, chief of Police Station 1, said the autopsy revealed that the victim died of asphyxia due to strangulation.

The autopsy also found semen on her body, suggesting she may have been sexually assaulted.

Depasucat said they have no leads yet on the identities of the assailants and are coordinating with various business establishments to check closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage.

He also urged witnesses and individuals who may have information to come forward and help authorities bring the perpetrators to justice.

Mayor Greg Gasataya earlier offered a P100,000 cash reward for credible information leading to the arrest of the suspect in the killing of the victim.

“To intensify our pursuit of justice, the City of Bacolod is offering a P100,000 reward to anyone who can provide credible information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for this heinous crime,” Gasataya said.

He said any information may be directly coordinated with Coronica, adding that what transpired was “beyond reason” and demanded “swift, decisive, and uncompromising justice.” (MAP)