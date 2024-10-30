Task force spaghetti wires resume operation

The Bacolod Task Force Spaghetti Wires resumed its operation on Tuesday, October 29, in various areas in Bacolod City.

Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez said yesterday the members of Task Force Spaghetti Wires will prioritize the spaghetti wires along the downtown area and Lacson Street.

He said it's part of the city's program to implement the underground cabling especially, along Lacson Street.

He added the telecommunication companies also expressed their continued commitment to help the local government in fixing the tangled wires on electric poles in some parts of the city.

Benitez earlier issued Executive Order No. 003 creating a Task Force on Spaghetti Wires to remove, clear, and recognize entangled and messy wires located in identified locations and public places that pose a danger to the general public.

Aside from being an eyesore, Benitez said these dangling wires can pose danger to both motorists and pedestrians. /MAP.