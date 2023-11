“Kinilaw” Artist Mark Lobaton showcased his skills as he held a demonstration of cooking kinilaw, an heirloom culinary specialty that made Enting’s Special of Sagay as one of the notable restaurants in the region. The exhibition and taste workshop was one of the highlights of Tierra Madre: Slow Food Terra Madre Visayas at Ayala Malls Capitol Central in Bacolod City, Nov. 17.