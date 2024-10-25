'TD Kristine' hits 7 houses in Bacolod

Tropical Depression (TD) Kristine hit at least seven houses in Bacolod City.

Department of Social Services and Development (DSSD) records showed as of 10 a.m. Thursday, October 24, a total of five houses were damaged and two destroyed.

Wendy Castro, social welfare officer II, said the affected residents include Barangay Taculing with one destroyed and two damaged, Barangay Singcang-Airport with one destroyed and two damaged, and Barangay Estefania with one damaged.

He said they were also informed that some houses in Barangay Banago were damaged due to strong winds on Thursday.

He added they will conduct a validation to determine the additional damage to houses in different barangays.

Castro disclosed the families whose houses were destroyed will receive P15,000 and P10,000 for the damaged house. /MAP.