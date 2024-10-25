TD Kristine impacted families and agriculture in Neg Occ

Tropical Depression Kristine caused P1.691,976.46 in damages to agriculture and the evacuation of 655 individuals from a total of 254 families from 18 barangays and six local government units, data from the Capitol show.

The evacuees come from Bago City, Cadiz City, Sagay City, Sipalay City, Hinigaran, and Hinobaan. Meanwhile, a report by Dr. Dina Genzola, acting provincial agriculturist to Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson dated October 23 showed that rice was the hardest hit crop with P1,025, 046.48 in damages while the fishery sector sustained P575, 976.48 in damages.

Sagay City was the worst hit by the effects of Tropical Storm Kristine with 64 farmers from seven barangays in the city affected, the OPA report showed.

The total damage in Sagay City is P748,598.98. The fishery assessment report showed that Cadiz City sustained a total of P551,930 in damages affecting 21,300 pcs of harvestable bangus fingerlings from 131 meters and 29 sacks.

Lacson said the provincial government is studying the possibility of extending cash assistance to those affected by the inclement weather. However, those whose crops are covered by crop insurance will receive remuneration for their damaged crops. (TDE)